EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Santander raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

