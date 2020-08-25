Eaton Vance (EV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EV opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. TheStreet raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

