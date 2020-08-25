EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

