EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.