Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $24.40 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

