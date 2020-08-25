Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DY opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

