Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $121.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Duluth posted sales of $121.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $608.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.60 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $652.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.10 million to $658.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

DLTH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Duluth by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

