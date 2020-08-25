Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Duluth posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.13.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

