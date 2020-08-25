Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 181.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

