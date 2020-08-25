Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.
Shares of DEI stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59.
In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 320,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
