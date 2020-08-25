DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPUKY shares. ValuEngine cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

