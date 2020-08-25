DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPUKY shares. ValuEngine cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

