Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,033. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

