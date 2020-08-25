Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.63.

NYSE DG opened at $198.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $202.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

