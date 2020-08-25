Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $202.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

