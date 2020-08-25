Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $19,551,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. 937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $2,547,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,827 shares of company stock worth $8,387,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

