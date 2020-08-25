Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.78.

Shares of DOCU opened at $204.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

