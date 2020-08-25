Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $30.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
Several brokerages have commented on DDS. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 159,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 246.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,864.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
