Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

