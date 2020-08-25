Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 911,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSSI opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

