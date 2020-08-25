DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $394.95 Average PT from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.05, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,650.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,288 shares of company stock valued at $21,891,494. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,119,697,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.