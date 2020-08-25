Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 million and a PE ratio of 53.93. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.42.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

