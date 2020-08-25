Destination XL Group (DXLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

