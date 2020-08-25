DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XRAY opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

