Dell (DELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DELL opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

