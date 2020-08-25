Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives $20.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,390. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.98. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

