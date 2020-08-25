Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $234.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $205.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

