Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $206.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

