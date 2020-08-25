Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

DE stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. 37,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

