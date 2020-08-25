Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.93.

DE opened at $205.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

