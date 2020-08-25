Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBCCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.15 price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.