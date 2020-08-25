Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.00

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.44, with a volume of 8713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

