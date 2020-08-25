Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. Main First Bank began coverage on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,176. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

