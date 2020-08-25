D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of D. R. Horton worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after acquiring an additional 407,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,759,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.