D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

