D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,743,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

