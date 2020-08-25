D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,343 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 372,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of QRVO opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $217,800.00. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $3,273,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

