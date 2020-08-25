D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 276,531 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

