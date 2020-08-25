D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,169 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after buying an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,808,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

