D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.17 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

NYSE:TRV opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

