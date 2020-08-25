D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

GM stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

