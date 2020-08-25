D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 21,391 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NYSE NEA opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

