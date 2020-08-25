Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FBRX opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.