CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 313,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Dougherty & Co downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Colliers Secur. downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CYBE opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

