CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00525918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00074416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,694.71 or 1.00415331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

