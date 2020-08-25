CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viewray during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 576,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

