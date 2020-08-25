CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 546,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.