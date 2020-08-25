CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.12. 18,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

