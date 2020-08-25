CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 808,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 210,857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

