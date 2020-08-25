CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $112.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

