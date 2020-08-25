CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. 196,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

