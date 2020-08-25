CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,322 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

